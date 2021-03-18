CDC, WHO Establish New Threat Levels for COVID-19 Variants

(Medscape) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have established new criteria to classify variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The criteria are meant to clarify how much is known about recent changes to the circulating viruses. The levels also help convey risk. The new designations are “variant of interest”; “variant of concern”; and “variant of high consequence.”