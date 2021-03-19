Rare COVID Reactions Might Hold Key to Variant-Proof Vaccines

(Nature) – Penny Moore was one of the first scientists to show that a coronavirus variant identified in South Africa could dodge the immune system. So the virologist was expecting more grim news when she tested the immune responses of people who had been infected with that variant, named B.1.351. Instead, her team found a ray of hope: B.1.351 infection triggered antibodies that fended off variants old and new. “That was a surprise,” says Moore, who is based at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.