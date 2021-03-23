Vaccine Fight Between EU and U.K. Threatens to Escalate

(Wall Street Journal) – A fight between the European Union and the U.K. over vaccine supplies is demonstrating how securing national access to doses can generate conflict among U.S. allies and underlining the vulnerability of successful Covid-19 vaccine rollouts to the breakdown of international supply chains. Tensions have been rising for months between the EU, where governments have stumbled in their vaccine campaigns, and the U.K., which left the bloc last year. The U.K. has delivered at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine to more than 40% of its population in one of the world’s speediest inoculation rollouts.