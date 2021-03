AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine 79% Efficacious in Phase 3 Interim Results

(Medscape) – AstraZeneca today announced interim results of their phase 3 US study, which indicate 79% overall efficacy of their vaccine against symptomatic COVID-19, 80% in people aged 65 years and older, and 100% efficacy against severe or critical disease and hospitalization. The vaccine’s efficacy was consistent with regard to ethnicity and age, according to the company.