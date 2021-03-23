FDA Grants EUA to COVID-19 Screening Device for Asymptomatic People

March 23, 2021

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a screening device that identifies biomarkers that may indicate asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in people ages 5 and older. The Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor (Tiger Tech Solutions, Inc) is designed for use after a temperature reading indicates no fever in settings where temperature checks are being performed in accordance with federal and local infection prevention and control guidelines, the FDA said.

