FDA Grants EUA to COVID-19 Screening Device for Asymptomatic People

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a screening device that identifies biomarkers that may indicate asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in people ages 5 and older. The Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor (Tiger Tech Solutions, Inc) is designed for use after a temperature reading indicates no fever in settings where temperature checks are being performed in accordance with federal and local infection prevention and control guidelines, the FDA said.