Evidence Mounting That COVID-19 Can Cause Diabetes Type II

(Medical Xpress) – A team of researchers from King’s College London and Monash University has created a database of information that relates COVID-19 and type II diabetes. The team has created the database for two reasons—the first is that research to date has shown people with type II diabetes are more likely to suffer severe symptoms of the disease and to die from it than the general populace. The second is because of mounting evidence suggesting that COVID-19 could actually cause people to become diabetic.