A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 30, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 383, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Social Prescribing — Transforming the Relationship between Physicians and Their Patients” by M. Roland, S. Everington and M. Marshall
- “Ensuring Choice for People with Kidney Failure — Dialysis, Supportive Care, and Hope” by K. Kalantar-Zadeh, A. Wightman and S. Liao
- “Disease Control, Civil Liberties, and Mass Testing — Calibrating Restrictions during the Covid-19 Pandemic” by D.M. Studdert and M.A. Hall
- “Rural Matters — Coronavirus and the Navajo Nation” by H. Kovich
- “Once Upon a Time…the Hero Sheltered in Place” by L. Rosenbaum
- “CPR in the Covid-19 Era — An Ethical Framework” by D.B. Kramer, B. Lo and N.W. Dickert
- “Phase 1–2 Trial of Antisense Oligonucleotide Tofersen for SOD1 ALS” by T. Miller, et al.
- “Pulmonary Vascular Endothelialitis, Thrombosis, and Angiogenesis in Covid-19” by M. Ackermann, et al.
- “A Randomized Trial of a Multifactorial Strategy to Prevent Serious Fall Injuries” by S. Bhasin, et al.
- “Trial of Nemolizumab and Topical Agents for Atopic Dermatitis with Pruritus” by K. Kabashima, et al.
- “Brief Report: SOD1 Suppression with Adeno-Associated Virus and MicroRNA in Familial ALS” by C. Mueller, et al.