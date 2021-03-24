AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Dispute Shines Spotlight on Data Monitoring Boards

(Wall Street Journal) – The dispute over AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial has exposed the crucial role played by independent expert panels in behind-the-scenes oversight of clinical pharmaceutical trials. The panels, called data and safety monitoring boards, are typically composed of medical experts and scientists such as biostaticians, clinicians and epidemiologists. They are tasked with safeguarding the safety of study volunteers and the scientific integrity of the studies, said Joseph Ross, professor of medicine and of public health at Yale University School of Medicine.