Neurologic Symptoms Frequent in Nonhospitalized COVID Long-Haulers

(Medscape) – Cognitive dysfunction tops the list of neurologic complaints in long-haul COVID-19 patients whose illness wasn’t severe enough for them to be hospitalized, but it isn’t the only problem, new research shows. Researchers who tracked 100 COVID-19 long-haul, nonhospitalized patients from May to November found 85% reported four or more neurologic symptoms.