Encephalopathy Common, Often Lethal in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

(Medscape) – Toxic metabolic encephalopathy (TME) is common and often lethal in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, new research shows. Results of a retrospective study show that of almost 4500 patients with COVID-19, 12% were diagnosed with TME. Of these, 78% of developed encephalopathy immediately prior to hospital admission. Septic encephalopathy, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), and uremia were the most common causes, although multiple causes were present in close to 80% of patients. TME was also associated with a 24% higher risk of in-hospital death.