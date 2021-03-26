Even When Covid-19 Vaccines Arrive, EU Struggles to Get Shots in Arms

(Wall Street Journal) – Europe is experiencing a flurry of coronavirus infections, but authorities are moving slowly to ramp up vaccination programs that have been hobbled by shortages and red tape. The European Union has injected 13.7 vaccine doses per 100 inhabitants, versus 39.4 in the U.S. and 46.7 in the U.K., according to Our World in Data. At the current pace, the EU won’t have vaccinated the majority of adults until well after the summer.