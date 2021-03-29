Scandal Over COVID Vaccine Trail at Peruvian Universities Prompts Outrage

March 29, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – A clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccines in Peru has sparked outrage and triggered a series of high-profile resignations at universities and in government. Politicians, researchers and some of their family members who were not enrolled as trial participants nevertheless received vaccines — breaching standard protocols. Investigations are ongoing as the country struggles to inoculate its general population with limited doses.

