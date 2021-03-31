The Future of Sex in Elite Sports

(Nature) – Sport has a long history of policing who counts as a woman. Blanket mandatory ‘sex verification’ testing was put in place at events in the 1960s (see ‘Policing sex’) — a time when women’s participation in sport was on the rise and many were making huge performance improvements. Concerns that men might be masquerading as women forced people competing in women’s events to undergo a demeaning visual and physical examination by a panel of doctors.