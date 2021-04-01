COVID Antibodies May Last Days to Years, Depending on Severity of Infection

(Medscape) – Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are likely to wane at different rates depending on the severity of the infection, new research suggests. “The key message from this study is that the longevity of functional neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 can vary greatly and it is important to monitor this at an individual level,” Dr. Lin-Fa Wang, with the Program in Emerging Infectious Diseases, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, said in a news release. The researchers followed 164 COVID-19 patients for up to nine months after infection. They identified five distinct groups based on patterns of neutralizing antibodies.