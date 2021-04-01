India Speeds Up Vaccinations as Cases Soar Again

(Science) – Just over 1 month ago, many Indians believed the pandemic was winding down. Cases of COVID-19 had declined continuously and dramatically for five straight months, travel restrictions had been lifted, and wedding season was in full swing. But now a second wave is hitting. Nationwide, cases have soared from just over 11,000 daily in mid-February to more than 60,000 per day as Science went to press, more than half of them in Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital. The remainder are concentrated in seven other states, but scientists worry the disease may soon surge across the country again. India is fighting the rise with new restrictions and efforts to step up vaccination. But although the country produces two authorized COVID-19 vaccines, its immunization campaign has yet to gather steam.