Ethical Questions Surround Plans for COVID Vaccine Passports

(Medscape) – As discussions about “vaccine passports” accelerate with more people worldwide completing their COVID-19 shots, ethical quandaries are coming into focus. Mark A. Hall, JD, of the schools of law and medicine at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and David M. Studdert, ScD, LLB, MPH, of the schools of law and medicine at Stanford University in California, lay out some of the top ethical considerations in a perspective published online Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Israel is already issuing “green passes.” Australia, Denmark, and Sweden have committed to implementing passports and the United States, the British government, and the European Union are considering their own versions, the authors note.