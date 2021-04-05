Study: COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe During Pregnancy And May Protect Baby, Too

(NPR) – Since the pandemic began, pregnant people have faced a difficult choice: to vaccinate or not to vaccinate. The risk of severe disease or even death from COVID-19 — while small — is higher during pregnancy. More than 82,000 coronavirus infections among pregnant individuals and 90 maternal deaths from the disease have been reported in the U.S. as of last month. But there’s very little data on whether the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective during pregnancy, because people who are pregnant or breastfeeding weren’t included in the initial clinical trials. (Pfizer recently began a new trial with 4,000 pregnant women.)