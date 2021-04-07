1 in 3 Covid-19 Patients Are Diagnosed with a Neuropsychiatric Condition in the Next Six Months, Large Study Finds

(STAT News) – Six months after being diagnosed with Covid-19, 1 in 3 patients also had experienced a psychiatric or neurological illness, mostly mood disorders but also strokes or dementia, a large new study shows. About 1 in 8 of the patients (12.8%) were diagnosed for the first time with such an illness, most commonly anxiety or depression. Compared to control groups of people who had the flu or other non-Covid respiratory infections, first-ever neuropsychiatric diagnoses were almost twice as high.