EU Drug Regulator: Unusual Blood Clot Is ‘Very Rare AstraZeneca Side Effect’

(BBC) – The EU’s medicines regulator says unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19. After a study looking at 86 European cases, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risk. The report reflected data on 25 million Europeans administered with the jab. The EMA could not list specific risk factors such as age or gender, but most blood clot cases were women under 60.