They Tested Negative for Covid. Still, They Have Long Covid Symptoms.

(Kaiser Health News) – Experts don’t yet know what causes long covid or why some people have persistent symptoms while others recover in weeks or even days. They also don’t know just how long the condition — referred to formally by scientists as Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, or PASC — lasts. But the people who didn’t test positive for covid — due either to a lack of access to testing or a false-negative result — face difficulty getting treatment and disability benefits. Their cases are not always included in studies of long covid despite their lingering symptoms. And, sometimes as aggravating, many find that family, friends or even doctors have doubts they contracted covid at all.