EU Agency Examines Reports of Blood Clots with J&J Covid Vaccine

(The Guardian) – The EU’s drug regulator has launched a review of possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots after reports of four cases, one of them fatal. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee had “started a review of a safety signal to assess reports of thromboembolic events” in people who had received the shot.