France Advises Vaccine Mixing for Some, Amid Clotting Fears

(Associated Press) – French health officials said Friday that people under 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get other vaccines for their second shot because of an extremely rare risk of a blood clotting disorder. Germany is expected to recommend a similar booster dose strategy for people under age 60. The World Health Organization says it’s too early to know whether to recommend such vaccine mixing, however, and the European Medicines Agency hasn’t advised putting any age restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.