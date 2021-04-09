No Data Yet on Changing COVID Vaccines Between Doses: WHO

(Medical Xpress) – The WHO reiterated Friday there was “no adequate data” on switching COVID-19 vaccines between doses, after France said under-55s who received an AstraZeneca first jab should get their second from a different vaccine. The World Health Organization has called for studies on so-called mixing and matching between vaccines, but said there was no comprehensive data so far on which it could make any recommendations.