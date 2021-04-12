Some Quebec Health-Care Workers Will Now Need to Show Proof of Vaccination

April 12, 2021

(CBC) – Quebec’s Health Ministry issued a decree Saturday that verges on making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health-care workers in certain sectors. In a news release Saturday afternoon, the ministry said the move is necessary due to “the growing risk presented by the transmission of new highly contagious variants” and concerns about “large-scale outbreaks” that could threaten vulnerable people or essential services. The decree is effective immediately.

