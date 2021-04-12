More Colleges Say They’re Require Students to Have Covid-19 Vaccines for Fall

April 12, 2021

(NPR) – Duke University in North Carolina has announced that it will require students to have a COVID-19 vaccine when they return this fall. And the list of campuses with such policies is growing. Rutgers University in New Jersey was the first, and since then more than a dozen residential colleges have followed. The University of Notre Dame; two Ivy League universities, Brown and Cornell; and Northeastern University in Massachusetts are among those requiring the vaccine for the fall. Cleveland State University will do so for all students living on campus.

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad