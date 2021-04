Uruguay Facing World-Record COVID-19 Infection Rate

(Medical Xpress) – Uruguay has reported a 24-hour record coronavirus death toll, as it has gone from one of the least-affected countries to registering the most new daily cases per capita in the world. Government data released late Monday showed a record 71 deaths in the previous 24 hours, bringing the toll to 1,533 in the country of 3.4 million inhabitants.