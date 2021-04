Researchers Call for Greater Awareness of Unintended Consequences of CRISPR Gene Editing

(PhysOrg) – Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have revealed that CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing can lead to unintended mutations at the targeted section of DNA in early human embryos. The work highlights the need for greater awareness of and further research into the effects of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing, especially when used to edit human DNA in laboratory research.