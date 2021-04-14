Empty Middle Seats Reduce Virus Risk on Planes, a New Study Says, Taking No Account of Mask-Wearing.

(Associated Press) – Keeping the middle seats vacant during a flight could reduce passengers’ exposure to airborne coronavirus by 23 to 57 percent, researchers reported in a new study that modeled how aerosolized viral particles spread through a simulated airplane cabin. But the study may have overestimated the risks of traveling on a fully occupied plane, critics said, because it did not take into account mask-wearing by passengers.