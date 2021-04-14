Single Pfizer or AstraZeneca Dose Produces Strong Antibody Response

(The Guardian) – A single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine generates a big protective antibody response against the coronavirus in people 80 and over, researchers have found. The first study to look at the comparative performance of the two vaccines that have been in use in the UK in recent months shows that 93% of people develop antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein by five to six weeks after a single Pfizer jab, and 87% after a single AstraZeneca one. But the researchers from the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, which includes scientists from 20 different centres, found a difference when it came to the cellular response elicited by the vaccines. That is the generation of T-cells that help fight the virus.