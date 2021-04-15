Scientists Are on a Path to Sequencing 1 Million Human Genomes and Use Big Data to Unlock Genetic Secrets

(The Conversation) – The first complete genome was generated from a handful of anonymous donors to try to produce a reference genome that represented more than just one single individual. But this fell far short of encompassing the wide diversity of human populations in the world. No two people are the same and no two genomes are the same, either. If researchers wanted to understand humanity in all its diversity, it would take sequencing thousands or millions of complete genomes. Now, a project like that is underway.