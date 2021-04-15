Pausing the J&J Vaccine Was Easy. Unpausing Will Be Hard

(Wired) – Despite the hastily called press conference on Tuesday, the late-night meetings, and the growing worry over a potentially fatal side effect, the decision to pause the use of one of the three Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States was a relatively easy one. Figuring out how to unpause, though—that’s going to be a lot trickier. The public health community had some hope that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention might find a fast path through the data fog. But that vanished late Wednesday, when an emergency meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ended without a recommendation. Amid a global pandemic and a race for mass vaccinations, the pause continues pausing.