Vaccines Carry Far Lower Risk for Rare Blood Clots Than COVID, Study Shows

(Medscape) – The risk of developing cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) from COVID-19 was “many-fold” higher than from receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford or the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, researchers have concluded. A preprint study by the University of Oxford found that from a dataset of over 500,000 COVID patients, CVT would have occurred in 39 per million people. CVT has been reported to occur in about 5 per million people after a first dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine. In over 480,000 people receiving either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, CVT occurred in 4 per million.