J&J Privately Asked Rival Covid-19 Vaccine Makers to Probe Clotting Risks

(Wall Street Journal) – As concerns mounted last week over rare cases of blood clots, J&J asked AstraZeneca AZN +0.17% PLC as well as Pfizer and Moderna to join its efforts looking into the reports, people familiar with the matter said. J&J, through emails and phone calls, also sought to build an informal alliance to communicate the benefits and risks of the shots and address any concerns raised among the public by the blood-clot cases, some of the people said. Six women who got J&J’s vaccine developed clots, and one died, out of more than seven million doses administered across the U.S., according to federal health officials. The specific adverse event hasn’t been reported by people who received the Pfizer and Moderna shots, the officials said.