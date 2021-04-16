Annual Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Likely Needed, Pfizer CEO Says

(Wall Street Journal) – Pfizer Inc. PFE +2.02% Chief Executive Albert Bourla said it is likely that people who receive Covid-19 vaccines will need booster shots within a year afterward, and then annual vaccinations, to maintain protection against the virus as it evolves. “The variants will play a key role. It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” Mr. Bourla said during a virtual event hosted by CVS Health Corp. that aired Thursday but was recorded April 1.