Next-Generation Covid-19 Vaccines Are Supposed to Be Better. Some Experts Worry They Could Be Worse

(STAT News) – In short, when your body is introduced to a particular threat for the first time — either through infection or a vaccine — that encounter sets your immune system’s definition of that virus and what immune weapons it needs to detect and protect against it in the future. That imprint can be helpful. In the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, elderly adults were protected by immune responses they’d generated more than half a century earlier, in childhood, through encounters with a related virus. But it can also interfere with your body’s ability to mount responses against strains that have evolved from the one you were first exposed to. In the case of Covid, some scientists are concerned that the immune system’s reaction to the vaccines being deployed now could leave an indelible imprint, and that next-generation products, updated in response to emerging variants of the SARS-CoV-2, won’t confer as much protection.