Indian Journalist Dies Tweeting for Help After Hospitals Refuse to Admit Him

(Newsweek) – Vinay Srivastava, a 65-year-old journalist from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, died after being denied medical care for severe COVID-like symptoms. He took to Twitter in his final two days to beg for help from various hospitals and doctors. As per Srivastava’s tweet on Friday, his oxygen level dropped to 52, which is 43 points below the 95 that is considered ‘normal’ and significantly lower than 88, which is considered ‘alarming’.