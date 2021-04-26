A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
April 26, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 383, no. 21, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Regulation of Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids — Deafening Silence from the FDA” by K.H. Franck and V.K. Rathi
- “Transgender Women on College Athletic Teams — The Case of Lindsay Hecox” by J. Dolgin
- “An Unexpected Education — Unclaimed Bodies in the Anatomy Lab” by M. Peeler
- “Graphic Perspective: Screen Time” by E. Rourke and N. Koscal
- “Ruthless Health Law” by R.A. Charo
- “Two Steps Back — Rescinding Transgender Health Protections in Risky Times” by S. Malina, S. Warbelow, and A.E. Radix
- “Golimumab and Beta-Cell Function in Youth with New-Onset Type 1 Diabetes” by T. Quattrin, et al.
- “First-Line Lorlatinib or Crizotinib in Advanced ALK-Positive Lung Cancer” by A.T. Shaw, et al.
- “Effect of Hydroxychloroquine in Hospitalized Patients with Covid-19” by The RECOVERY Collaborative Group
- “Hydroxychloroquine with or without Azithromycin in Mild-to-Moderate Covid-19” by A.B. Cavalcanti, et al.