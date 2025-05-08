From apps to gadgets, ‘Second Life’ considers how tech is changing having a baby

(NPR) – In the new book, Second Life: Having A Child In The Digital Age, Hess writes about how technology shapes every aspect of parenting — from our online identities to the pressures of sharing our lives in real-time.

“I started to think about writing a book about technology before I became pregnant, not sort of planning to focus it on this time in my life,” she says. “And then instantly once I became pregnant, my relationship with technology became so much more intense. … It was only later that I really began to understand that these technologies work as narrative devices, and they were working in my life to tell me a certain story about my role as a parent and the expectations for my child.” (Read More)