Fake Covid-19 Certificates Hit Airlines, Which Now Have to Police Them

(Wall Street Journal) – Airlines are battling a scourge of passengers traveling with falsified Covid-19 health certificates. The documents are often the Covid-19 test results required by many countries on arrival. The International Air Transport Association industry body says it has tracked fake certificates in multiple countries, from France to Brazil, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Border control authorities and police forces have also reported arrests of people selling documents in the U.K., Spain, Indonesia and Zimbabwe, among others.