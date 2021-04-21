Pfizer Identifies Fake Covid-19 Shots Abroad as Criminals Exploit Vaccine Demand

(Wall Street Journal) – Pfizer Inc. PFE 1.28% says it has identified in Mexico and Poland the first confirmed instances of counterfeit versions of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE, BNTX 3.60% the latest attempt by criminals trying to exploit the world-wide vaccination campaign. Vials seized by authorities in separate investigations were tested by the company and confirmed to contain bogus vaccine. The vials recovered in Mexico also had fraudulent labeling, while a substance inside vials in Poland was likely an anti-wrinkle treatment, Pfizer said.