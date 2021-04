Pandemic Has Blocked Access to Treatment for Many Americans Hooked on Opioids

(Medical Xpress) – The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept some Americans from getting vital medication to treat opioid addiction—possibly contributing to the national surge in overdose deaths, a new study suggests. Researchers found that in the early months of U.S. pandemic restrictions, the number of Americans newly receiving prescriptions for buprenorphine dropped by nearly one-quarter.