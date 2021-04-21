UK Virus Variant Associated with Higher Risk of Hospital Admission

(Medical Xpress) – The UK variant of the coronavirus is associated with a higher risk of being admitted to hospital, even among young adults, according to a new study from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. The UK variant is now the dominant variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Norway. Researchers at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health have now investigated the association between the UK variant and admission to hospital with COVID-19 in Norway.