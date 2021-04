US Drop in Vaccine Demand Has Some Places Turning Down Doses

(Associated Press) – More than half of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and President Joe Biden this week celebrated eclipsing 200 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office. He also acknowledged entering a new phase to bolster outreach and overcome hesitancy. Across the country, pharmacists and public health officials are seeing the demand wane and supplies build up.