EU Agency to Issue More Guidance on AstraZeneca’s COVID Shot

(Associated Press) – The European Medicines Agency is expected to provide updated guidance Friday on how countries across Europe should use the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. Earlier this month, the Amsterdam-based drug regulator for the 27-nation European Union said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clotting disorders, but that the benefits of getting the shots outweighed the risks.