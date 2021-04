A Vaccine Can Be Bad for a Person But Awesome for All People

(Wired) – Depending on which denominator you use, your risk-benefit calculation is very different—the good of the many, the few, or the one? “Grossly put, physicians treat the patient, and epidemiologists treat the population,” says Sam Scarpino, head of the Emergent Epidemics Lab at Northeastern University. “But for infectious diseases, the distinction between the patient and the population is often very blurry.”