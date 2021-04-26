CDC Panel: End Pause of J&J Vaccine, but Add Warning

(Medscape) – Use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should resume in the United States for all adults 18 and over, an advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided Friday. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) panel voted for that recommendation 10-4 with one abstention. The announcement comes with an updated warning in the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) language directed at women under 50 who have an increased risk for a rare but serious blood clot disorder called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).