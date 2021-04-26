Post-COVID Cardiac Involvement Rare in College Athletes

(Medscape) – Young athletes are unlikely to experience ongoing heart problems post–COVID-19 infection. In a multicenter study conducted during September-December 2020, only 0.7% of 3,018 collegiate athletes who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection were found to have definite, probable, or possible infection-related cardiac involvement. None experienced an adverse cardiac event and only five (0.2%) required hospitalization for noncardiac complications of COVID-19.