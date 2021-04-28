Time to Say Goodbye to Some Insurers’ Waivers for Covid Treatment Fees

April 27, 2021

(Kaiser Health News) – Just as other industries are rolling back some consumer-friendly changes made early in the pandemic — think empty middle seats on airplanes — so, too, are health insurers. Many voluntarily waived all deductibles, copayments and other costs for insured patients who fell ill with covid-19 and needed hospital care, doctor visits, medications or other treatment.Setting aside those fees was a good move from a public relations standpoint. The industry got credit for helping customers during tough times. And it had political and financial benefits for insurers, too. But nothing lasts forever.

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Healthcare, News

Ad