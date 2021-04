COVID Treatment Has Improved, But Many Wish for an Easy Pill

(Medscape) – Developing drugs for respiratory diseases is tough, partly because doses have to be high enough for the medicine to reach deep into the lungs yet not so high that they’re toxic. Research on treatments also was slower because the US government initially gave priority to vaccines. It wasn’t until the end of April 2020 that the first COVID-19 treatment showed benefit in a big government-sponsored study.