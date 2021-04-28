U.S. Pharmacies Are Told to Offer Second Vaccine Doses to People Who Got First Shots Elsewhere.

(New York Times) – Federal health officials said on Tuesday that they were directing nearly all drugstores and grocery-store pharmacies to offer second doses of Covid-19 vaccines to people who received their first shot from a different provider. Growing numbers of Americans who received a first shot of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine are not getting their second shots, in part because of challenges with access.